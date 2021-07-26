Singapore says almost 80% of population to be fully vaccinated by Sept
Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 26-07-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 12:56 IST
- Country:
- Singapore
Almost 80% of Singapore's population will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by early September, the city state's health minister Ong Ye Kung said on Monday.
About 54% of the country had already received both doses of an mRNA vaccine, Ong told parliament. Singapore has approved vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Singapore
- Moderna
- Ong Ye Kung
- Pfizer-BioNTech
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Singapore producer bets on subcontinental films
Indian national jailed for breaching COVID-19 restrictions in Singapore
All on Singapore cruise ship confined to cabins after suspected COVID-19 case
Cruise ship returns to Singapore over suspected COVID-19 case -ChannelNewsAsia
Singapore says cruise ship returns after suspected COVID-19 case