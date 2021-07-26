Bangladesh logs highest daily COVID deaths, cases

Bangladesh on Monday recorded 15,192 new COVID-19 cases and 247 fresh deaths, the highest in one day, as the country’s health facilities are facing mounting pressure amid a stricter nationwide shutdown.

According to the directorate general of health services (DGHS) data, the total death toll stands at 19,521 and the number of infections at 11,79,827.

The country earlier witnessed the record high 231 COVID-10 deaths on July 19, while the highest 13,768 single-day cases on July 12.

''Fatalities rose by 247 deaths in 24 hours when 15,192 infections were reported . . . this is a new record both in terms of deaths and infection cases,'' the DGHS said in a statement.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has placed Bangladesh at 11th position in the list of countries witnessing higher deaths and on 12th position in terms of COVID-19 cases.

Bangladesh on Friday reimposed a “stricter” 14-day nationwide shutdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, amid mounting fear that easing of restrictions ahead of Eid when tens of millions of people returned to their villages may result in a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The government said everyone must stay indoors as offices, courts, garment factories and all other export-oriented industries will remain closed.

''The stricter lockdown has been ordered for the next 14 days . . . unlike the previous restrictions export-oriented factories will come under its purview,'' a cabinet division spokesman said on Friday.

Bangladesh's health authorities, who set a deadline to vaccinate 80 per cent of the country's 170 million population by next year, said the procurement process was already underway by reaching deals with different countries and companies.

According to DGHS data, Bangladesh has so far vaccinated some 7.3 million with the first dose while over 4.3 million people have got the second jab.

