Left Menu

Over 44 crore vaccine doses administered in India so far: Health Ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 21:52 IST
Over 44 crore vaccine doses administered in India so far: Health Ministry
  • Country:
  • India

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 44 crore, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

In another significant achievement, Maharashtra on Monday became the first state to inoculate more than 1 crore people with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, it said.

The ministry said that 57,48,692 vaccine doses have been administered on Monday, according to the 7 pm provisional report.

It said 7,20,900 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 3,49,496 doses as second in the age group 18-44 years on Monday.

Cumulatively, 14,19,55,995 persons in the age group 18-44 years across the country have received their first dose and 65,72,678 their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global
4
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021