White House says current vaccination rates show positive trend

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday that current vaccination rates are showing a positive trend and reflect that people understand the urgency of getting vaccinated.

Psaki began her daily news briefing with a virus progress report, saying there has been a significant rise in COVID-10 cases among unvaccinated Americans but that people who have been vaccinated are avoiding major illness.

