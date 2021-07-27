China reports 71 new COVID-19 cases on July 26 vs 76 a day earlier
China reported 71 new COVID-19 cases on July 26, compared with 76 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday. All of the local cases were reported in the eastern province of Jiangsu, it said. The number of new asymptomatic cases - which China does not classify as confirmed cases - declined to 20 from 24 a day earlier.
The number of new asymptomatic cases - which China does not classify as confirmed cases - declined to 20 from 24 a day earlier. Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stand at 92,676, and the death toll remains at 4,636.
