WHO, Angry Birds Friends launch Stay Active tournament
The tournament features 24 brand-new video game levels related to sports and healthy living, as well as numerous WHO recommendations and tips on how to stay physically active.
Regular physical activity is key to maintaining a healthy body and mind. It can reduce high blood pressure, help manage weight and reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and various cancers. It's also essential for our mental health as it reduces the risk of depression and cognitive decline.
Over the last year, however, many people are staying home and leading a more sedentary life due to COVID-19. To help raise awareness on the benefits of physical activity and encourage communities to keep moving during the pandemic, the WHO, Angry Birds Friends and Rovio Entertainment launched an in-game, week-long tournament called Stay Active.
The tournament features 24 brand-new video game levels related to sports and healthy living, as well as numerous WHO recommendations and tips on how to stay physically active. Throughout the week, the tournament will encourage players to be physically active in real life, with the aim of fostering lasting healthier lifestyles at home.
"For Rovio teaming up with the World Health Organization for a healthier future makes perfect sense," says COO Kieran O'Leary from Rovio. "Engaging people through Angry Birds Friends is a way to promote fact-based information about health. The Angry Birds may be angry, but they want to use their powers for good!"
"WHO continues to advise people to find ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle and protect their mental and physical health, including during periods when spikes in COVID-19 transmission means they're spending more time at home," says Andy Pattison, Team Lead, Digital Channels, Department of Digital Health and Innovation, WHO. "We encourage people who play interactive games and pursue other sedentary activities to incorporate movement into their routines and protect their mental and physical health when it's needed most."
