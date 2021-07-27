Left Menu

WHO, Angry Birds Friends launch Stay Active tournament

The tournament features 24 brand-new video game levels related to sports and healthy living, as well as numerous WHO recommendations and tips on how to stay physically active.

WHO | Updated: 27-07-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 11:55 IST
WHO, Angry Birds Friends launch Stay Active tournament
”For Rovio teaming up with the World Health Organization for a healthier future makes perfect sense,” says COO Kieran O’Leary from Rovio. Image Credit: Flickr

Regular physical activity is key to maintaining a healthy body and mind. It can reduce high blood pressure, help manage weight and reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and various cancers. It's also essential for our mental health as it reduces the risk of depression and cognitive decline.

Over the last year, however, many people are staying home and leading a more sedentary life due to COVID-19. To help raise awareness on the benefits of physical activity and encourage communities to keep moving during the pandemic, the WHO, Angry Birds Friends and Rovio Entertainment launched an in-game, week-long tournament called Stay Active.

The tournament features 24 brand-new video game levels related to sports and healthy living, as well as numerous WHO recommendations and tips on how to stay physically active. Throughout the week, the tournament will encourage players to be physically active in real life, with the aim of fostering lasting healthier lifestyles at home.

"For Rovio teaming up with the World Health Organization for a healthier future makes perfect sense," says COO Kieran O'Leary from Rovio. "Engaging people through Angry Birds Friends is a way to promote fact-based information about health. The Angry Birds may be angry, but they want to use their powers for good!"

"WHO continues to advise people to find ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle and protect their mental and physical health, including during periods when spikes in COVID-19 transmission means they're spending more time at home," says Andy Pattison, Team Lead, Digital Channels, Department of Digital Health and Innovation, WHO. "We encourage people who play interactive games and pursue other sedentary activities to incorporate movement into their routines and protect their mental and physical health when it's needed most."

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021