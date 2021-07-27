Left Menu

Volunteers aid Covid patients in stressed Thai capital

They travel to the forgotten around the capitals outlying neighbourhoods, taking care of desperate people who cant find a place in Thailands overburdened health care system or are living in the streets.They are ordinary Thais like Ekapob Laungprasert, who said he suddenly realised that overworked nurses and hospitals needed as much help as those sick from COVID-19.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 27-07-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 14:32 IST
Volunteers aid Covid patients in stressed Thai capital
  • Country:
  • Thailand

They travel to the forgotten around the capital's outlying neighbourhoods, taking care of desperate people who can't find a place in Thailand's overburdened health care system or are living in the streets.

They are ordinary Thais like Ekapob Laungprasert, who said he suddenly realised that overworked nurses and hospitals needed as much help as those sick from COVID-19. The businessman helped set up one of the volunteer groups helping those in need. ‘Saimai Will Survive’ is named after the Bangkok neighbourhood where he lives.

Because Thailand seeks to medically isolate anyone who tests positive, almost a quarter of a million people are now in field hospitals and other facilities. People with mild or no symptoms are now being allowed to self-isolate under remote observation, but space is still limited at medical facilities.

With Thailand averaging about 14,000 new cases daily, 2,500 of them in Bangkok, thousands are left on their own.

Responding to calls from neighbours and others, Ekapob, his team and others like them risk their own health to bring care and supplies to Covid patients, who would otherwise fall through the cracks.

They buy supplies with public donations and deliver medicines, food and oxygen. They also provide rapid virus tests and help secure hospital beds for people who become critically ill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021