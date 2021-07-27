Indonesia records 2,069 deaths from covid-19 in new daily record- CNBC Indonesia

Left Menu

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 27-07-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 15:34 IST
Indonesia recorded 2,069 deaths from COVID-19 in the new daily record, CNBC Indonesia reported on Tuesday.

It also reported 45,203 cases on Tuesday, up from 28,228 cases the day earlier, CNBC Indonesia reported, citing Indonesia's health ministry.

