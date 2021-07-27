Indonesia records 2,069 deaths from covid-19 in new daily record- CNBC Indonesia
Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 27-07-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 15:34 IST
- Country:
- Singapore
Indonesia recorded 2,069 deaths from COVID-19 in the new daily record, CNBC Indonesia reported on Tuesday.
It also reported 45,203 cases on Tuesday, up from 28,228 cases the day earlier, CNBC Indonesia reported, citing Indonesia's health ministry.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement