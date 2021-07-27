Puducherry govt to hold fourth vaccination festival from July 29

The Health Department of Puducherry on Tuesday announced one more free vaccination programme would be held for three days from July 29 in the union territory to inoculate all those above 18 years against COVID-19 apparently buoyed by the good response from the public.

Health Secretary T Arun said in a release that this would be the fourth vaccination festival and inoculation would be done in all government hospitals, primary health centres and in one hundred designated centres.

Advertisement

He said the government was keen that Puducherry emerged a totally vaccinated union territory by August 15 (Independence Day).

The first vaccination festival was held for six days from June 16, he said, adding this was followed by second and third festivals for three days from July 10 and a two-day festival on July 23 and 24.

Arun said the vaccination would be done free of cost.

He appealed to the eligible people to make use of the free festivals.

Mobile health teams would also be available to carry out the vaccination.

''All myths and misgivings about vaccination would also be erased by the teams at their meetings with the people at their doorsteps,'' the Health Secretary said.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)