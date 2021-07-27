Left Menu

Puducherry govt to hold fourth vaccination festival from July 29

PTI | Pd | Updated: 27-07-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 16:16 IST
Puducherry govt to hold fourth vaccination festival from July 29
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Health Department of Puducherry on Tuesday announced one more free vaccination programme would be held for three days from July 29 in the union territory to inoculate all those above 18 years against COVID-19 apparently buoyed by the good response from the public.

Health Secretary T Arun said in a release that this would be the fourth vaccination festival and inoculation would be done in all government hospitals, primary health centres and in one hundred designated centres.

He said the government was keen that Puducherry emerged a totally vaccinated union territory by August 15 (Independence Day).

The first vaccination festival was held for six days from June 16, he said, adding this was followed by second and third festivals for three days from July 10 and a two-day festival on July 23 and 24.

Arun said the vaccination would be done free of cost.

He appealed to the eligible people to make use of the free festivals.

Mobile health teams would also be available to carry out the vaccination.

''All myths and misgivings about vaccination would also be erased by the teams at their meetings with the people at their doorsteps,'' the Health Secretary said.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021