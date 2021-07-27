Left Menu

57,372 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Delhi on Monday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 21:58 IST
57,372 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Delhi on Monday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi vaccinated 57,372 people against the novel coronavirus the previous day, of which 42,802 beneficiaries received their second doses, according to the city government's vaccination bulletin issued on Tuesday.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in Delhi stands at 97,41,588, comprising 73,11,091 first doses and 24,30,497 second doses, it noted.

The national capital, as on Tuesday morning, had a balance stock of 6,44,230 coronavirus vaccine doses, out of which 4,39,870 were of Covishield and 2,04,360 of Covaxin, according to the data shared by the government. This after 4,00,000 Covishield doses were added to the stock on Monday.

The doses will go out of stock in three days, the bulletin stated.

On account of limited supply of Covid vaccine, the Delhi government had on Thursday issued an order reserving Covishield shots only for beneficiaries whose second dose is due, across all its vaccination centres till July 31.

The government has also put a ''20 per cent cap" on Covaxin due to its limited stock and irregular delivery cycles.

Both Covishield and Covaxin vaccines are administered at the Covid vaccination centres (CVCs) run by the city government.

Delhi's current vaccination capacity stands at 94,398 doses per day, the data stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021