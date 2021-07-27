Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases rise to 19,761 -ministry
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 27-07-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 22:40 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey's new coronavirus cases jumped to 19,761 on Tuesday, the highest since early May, from 16,809 a day earlier, according to health ministry data that also showed a daily death toll of 51 people.
Daily COVID-19 infections surged in recent weeks from a low of 4,418 on July 4 after all restrictions were lifted. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Chris Reese)
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chris
- Turkey
- health ministry
- Reese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
No-stress scripture: Nigerian Christians relish Pidgin Bible
Voices from Ōtautahi report on Christchurch Learning Community Hubs released
European rights group flags forcible conversion, marriage of 13 year-old Christian girl in Pakistan
Chris Hemsworth pens loved-up birthday wish for wife Elsa Pataky
Chrissy Teigen opens up about being a member of 'cancel club' following bullying controversy