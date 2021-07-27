Iran's daily new COVID-19 cases hit two consecutive record highs
Iran's COVID-19 cases hit a record high for the second time in as many days on Tuesday, rising to almost 35,000, as the health minister warned there was little hope of improvement unless the public followed health precautions, state TV reported.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran's COVID-19 cases hit a record high for the second time in as many days on Tuesday, rising to almost 35,000, as the health minister warned there was little hope of improvement unless the public followed health precautions, state TV reported. The epicentre of the pandemic in the Middle East, Iran reported 34,951 new cases on Tuesday, after registering a record 31,814 cases on Monday in a fifth wave blamed on the highly transmissible Delta variant. Deaths rose by 357 to 89,479 on Tuesday.
"If health protocols are followed as they are now, we will not have much hope of getting out of the (high risk) 'red' situation," Health Minister Saeed Namaki told state TV. Officials say less than 40% of Iranians wear masks and follow other precautions. State television broadcast scenes from burials of COVID-19 victims with crying relatives appealing to the public to follow safety precautions.
The government has been accused on social media of mismanagement over the country's slow vaccination drive, with just 2.5 million people fully vaccinated from a population of 83 million. Officials have blamed U.S. sanctions for hampering efforts to buy foreign vaccines and delays in deliveries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster
Former U.S. drug agency informant arrested in Haiti assassination, DEA source says
Japan warns of crisis over Taiwan, growing risks from U.S.-China rivalry
U.S. lawmakers ask for meeting on WTO waiver with Merkel during Washington visit
Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for an autoimmune disorder; BioNTech had planned five million vaccines to Taiwan by July, diplomat says and more