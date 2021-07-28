Left Menu

Brazil reports 41,411 new coronavirus cases, 1,333 deaths

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 28-07-2021 03:54 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 03:54 IST
Brazil reports 41,411 new coronavirus cases, 1,333 deaths
Brazil recorded 41,411 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,333 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Brazil has registered more than 19.7 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 551,835, according to ministry data.

