Goa records 81 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 127 recoveries

Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 81 and reached 1,70,810 on Wednesday, while 127 patients recovered from the infection, a health department official said.

The death toll increased to 3,142 after two patients succumbed to the disease during the day, he said.

The number of recovered cases rose to 1,66,586 as 127 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Goa now has 1,082 active cases, the official said.

''With 4,210 new coronavirus tests, the number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 10,43,212,” he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,70,810, new cases 81, death toll 3,142, discharged 1,66,586, active cases 1,082, samples tested till date 10,43,212.

