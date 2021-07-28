Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases surge above 20,000
Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 23:23 IST
Turkey's new coronavirus cases jumped to 22,291 on Wednesday, the highest since early May, according to health ministry data that also showed the daily death toll reached a six-week high of 76 people.
Daily infections have surged in recent weeks from a low of 4,418 on July 4.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- health ministry
- Turkey
Advertisement