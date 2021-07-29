Left Menu

Bengal to appoint nodal officers in Covid vaccination centres

Since Tuesday, at least 45,122 samples were tested for Covid-19 taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 1,55,99,120.On Wednesday, 2,51,188 people were inoculated in the state, an official said.

In the backdrop of the arrest of some persons for organising Covid-19 vaccination camps unauthorisedly using unused vials, the West Bengal health department on Wednesday decided to appoint nodal officers at vaccination centres to ensure no repetition of such incidents, an official said. The nodal officer would supervise the entire inoculation process in a centre, he said.

''The nodal officer will also be keeping a tab on how many vials are used during vaccination and how many are returned. Even those used must be returned to the department,'' the official said.

The department, keeping in mind the warnings of experts about a third wave of Covid-19 by end-August, also decided to enhance the infrastructure for child healthcare in the state, the official added.

It has started training healthcare workers and nurses, he said adding that the number of dialysis centres would also be increased from the existing 31.

Meanwhile, at least 14 people succumbed to coronavirus in West Bengal on Wednesday taking the toll to 18,109, a bulletin released by the department said.

The tally went up to 15,25,773 with 815 new cases, it added.

In the last 24 hours, 811 recoveries were reported in the state improving the discharge rate to 98.07 per cent. Till Tuesday, at least 14,96,294 people have recovered from the disease. The number of active cases currently is 11,370, the bulletin added.

Since Tuesday, at least 45,122 samples were tested for Covid-19 taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 1,55,99,120.

On Wednesday, 2,51,188 people were inoculated in the state, an official said.

