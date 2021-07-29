Left Menu

6-member Central team to visit Kerala as it still reports high number of Covid cases

Six districts are reporting more than 10 per cent weekly positivity, the statement stated,

6-member Central team to visit Kerala as it still reports high number of Covid cases
The Union Health Ministry will depute a six-member team to Kerala for effective COVID-19 management as the state reports a spike in daily cases.

The team headed by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director S K Singh will reach Kerala Friday and visit some districts reporting a high case positivity rate, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, ''The Central government is sending a six-member team to Kerala headed by NCDC Director. As a large number of COVID cases are still being reported in Kerala, the team will aid the state's ongoing efforts in COVID-19 management.'' The ministry's statement said the team will work closely with state health authorities, take a stock of the ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions to contain the spread of the virus.

With an active caseload of 1.54 lakh as of the latest update, Kerala accounts for 37.1 percent of the total active cases in the country. The average daily cases being reported in the state are above 17,443. The state has also reported a high case positivity of 12.93 percent cumulatively and 11.97 percent weekly.

