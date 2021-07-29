Olympics-IOC says Games not spreading COVID-19 in Tokyo -NHK
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 29-07-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 12:38 IST
The Olympic Games are not responsible for the surge in coronavirus infections in Tokyo, the International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said on Thursday, according to public broadcaster NHK.
The host city is in a state of emergency with COVID-19 infections at a record high.
