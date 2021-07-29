Tokyo's daily coronavirus infections hit new record of 3,865
Newly reported coronavirus cases in Tokyo surged to a record high of 3,865 on Thursday, the metropolitan government announced.
On Wednesday, the Olympic host city registered 3,177 new coronavirus cases, while nationwide, new cases hit a record 9,570, the health ministry said.
