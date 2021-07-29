Left Menu

President Ramaphosa visiting Gauteng vaccination sites

In a statement, the Presidency said the President’s visit will serve to motivate greater numbers of South Africans to embrace vaccination as the most effective weapon in the fight against COVID-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 29-07-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 15:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa is today visiting two Gauteng vaccination sites to assess progress in South Africa's COVID-19 vaccination rollout programme.

COVID-19 vaccines are a safe and effective defence against serious illness, hospitalisation and death.

"The President will visit a public health facility in Tembisa and a private-public partnership centre in Midrand in recognition of the close collaboration between government, the private sector and active support of social partners. This partnership has enabled South Africa's vaccination programme to gather pace," said the Presidency on Thursday.

Under this programme, the number of vaccinated people now exceeds seven million with around a million people being vaccinated every week.

"More than 1 500 volunteers comprising doctors, nurses and health workers have been brought on board to help with vaccination on weekends on various sites across all nine provinces. Doing away with sectoral prioritisation and moving to the age-based approach has proven more effective in reaching a wider spectrum of South Africans," the Presidency said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

