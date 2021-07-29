Left Menu

ECDC puts popular Greek islands in high-risk travel zone over COVID

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 29-07-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 18:57 IST
Greece's south Aegean islands were marked 'dark red' on the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control's COVID-19 map on Thursday after a rise in infections, meaning all but essential travel to and from the region is discouraged.

The cluster of 13 islands includes Greece's most popular destinations for foreign tourists - Mykonos, Santorini and Rhodes - which, combined, draw millions of people every summer.

The dark red zones on the ECDC map help distinguish very high-risk areas and also helps EU member states uphold rules requiring testing on departure and quarantine upon return.

