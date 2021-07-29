Rajasthan CM chairs review meeting on COVID situation, vaccination drive

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday reviewed the current status of COVID infections and vaccinations in the state.

He said the number of COVID-19 patients has increased again in several countries across the world due to negligence in adhering to COVID protocols.

Gehlot said the virus is active in some states of the country as well and the respective governments have implemented preventive measures to reduce the spread of infections.

''In such a situation, we have to take constant precautions and ensure complete compliance of the COVID protocol. Only then will we be able to stay safe from the outbreak of the third wave,'' Gehlot said in a statement.

The Chief Minister said officers of the Medical and Health Department should also ensure that while administering the second dose of vaccines, the same medicine is given as was given at the time of the first dose.

Gehlot said that after the second wave, some children who have been infected without showing symptoms (asymptomatic) have reported post-COVID symptoms.

He said there is a need to be vigilant in such cases and emphasis should be laid on promoting methods of prevention by experts.

Paediatricians should make people aware about this and prepare for better treatment of children.

No fresh death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Rajasthan on Thursday, while 17 new cases pushed the state's infection tally to 9,53,622, according to an official report. Twenty-seven districts out of the total 33 in the state did not record a single case on Thursday, it said.

