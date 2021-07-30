Mandaviya meets National Medical Commission to discuss issues of education

The Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a review meeting with the National Medical Commission today. Important issues of medical education were discussed in the meeting.

As apprised by officials of NMC in the meeting, efforts are underway to ensure that the National Exit Test ( NExT) will be conducted in the first half of 2023 as per the roadmap. To test the procedure and remove anxiety among medical students, a Mock Run is also being planned and will be conducted in 2022. It was also discussed that the results of NExT (Step 1 and 2) will then be used for

(i) Qualifying Final M.B.B.S. Exam.

(ii) To get License to practice Modern Medicine in India.

(iii) For merit-based allocation of PG seats in Broad specialties.

During the review meeting, ways to make NExT an examination of the world-class standard was also discussed and deliberated. The importance of the NExt Exam lies in the fact that it will be the same for everyone whether trained in India or any part of the world and hence it will solve the problem of foreign medical graduates (FMGs) / Mutual recognition. While addressing the meeting, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya emphasised that the Government of India is committed to creating quality medical education and transparent examination infrastructure and health services and is relentlessly working with all stakeholders to achieve this objective.

(With Inputs from PIB)