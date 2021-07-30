Left Menu

England's COVID-19 prevalence rises to 1 in 65, ONS says

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-07-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 16:52 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England is estimated to have risen to 1 in 65 people in the week to July 24, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday, up from 1 in 75 recorded the week before.

"In England, the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) continued to increase in the week ending 24 July 2021, though there are possible signs that the rate of increase may have slowed," the ONS said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

