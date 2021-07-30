England's COVID-19 prevalence rises to 1 in 65, ONS says

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England is estimated to have risen to 1 in 65 people in the week to July 24, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday, up from 1 in 75 recorded the week before.

"In England, the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) continued to increase in the week ending 24 July 2021, though there are possible signs that the rate of increase may have slowed," the ONS said.

