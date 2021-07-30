Hard-won gains being lost as Delta variant spreads- WHO
Hard-won gains in fighting COVID-19 are being lost, as the highly transmissible Delta variant spreads, but WHO-approved vaccines remain effective against the disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.
"The vaccines currently approved by the WHO all provide significant protection against severe disease and hospitalisation," WHO's top emergency expert Mike Ryan told a news briefing. "We are fighting the same virus but a virus that has become fitter."
Higher rates of mortality have not been recorded from the Delta variant, said Maria van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead on COVID-19.
