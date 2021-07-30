Left Menu

Britain reports 29,622 COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-07-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 20:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Britain reported 29,622 COVID-19 cases on Friday, a drop on the 31,117 reported on Thursday, and 68 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, down from 85 the previous day, according to government data.

The total number of people who had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine rose to 46,775,525, or 88.4% of adults, while the number who had received a second dose rose to 37,962,407 or 71.8% of adults.

Also Read: Britain women's soccer team will take a knee at Olympics

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

