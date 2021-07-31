Left Menu

China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads in Nanjing

China reported on Saturday 55 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 30, compared with 64 cases a day earlier, the health authority said. There were no new deaths. A majority of the local cases were reported in Jiangsu province, the authority said.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 31-07-2021 08:09 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 08:09 IST
China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads in Nanjing
  • Country:
  • China

China reported on Saturday 55 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 30, compared with 64 cases a day earlier, the health authority said. The National Health Commission said in a statement 25 of the new infections were local cases, compared with 21 the previous day. There were no new deaths.

A majority of the local cases were reported in Jiangsu province, the authority said. The province's capital city of Nanjing is currently facing an outbreak of the COVID-19 Delta variant that surfaced earlier this month.

China also reported 19 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 25 a day earlier. As of July 30, mainland China had a total of 92,930 confirmed coronavirus cases.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,636.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA

International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian modu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence continues in Nanjing; Biden wants state, local govt to pay $100 to newly vaccinated Americans -Treasury

Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021