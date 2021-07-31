China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads in Nanjing

China reported on Saturday 55 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 30, compared with 64 cases a day earlier, the health authority said. The National Health Commission said in a statement 25 of the new infections were local cases, compared with 21 the previous day. There were no new deaths.

A majority of the local cases were reported in Jiangsu province, the authority said. The province's capital city of Nanjing is currently facing an outbreak of the COVID-19 Delta variant that surfaced earlier this month.

China also reported 19 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 25 a day earlier. As of July 30, mainland China had a total of 92,930 confirmed coronavirus cases.

China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,636.