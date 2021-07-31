Andaman & Nicobar reports single COVID-19 case

The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported only a single COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 7,535, a health official said on Saturday.

The archipelago now has eight active COVID-19 cases and all eight patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are now COVID-19 free as both don't have an active case, the official said.

Three more persons recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 7,398, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory remained at 129 as no fresh fatality due to the disease was reported in the last 24 hours.

The union territory administration has tested 4,39,639 samples for COVID-19 to date and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.71 percent.

A total of 2,94,560 people have been inoculated, of which 2,01,382 have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 93,178 have received both doses of the vaccine, he said, adding that the total population of the union territory is around 4 lakh.

