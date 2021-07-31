Active Covid cases drop to 50 in Ladakh

The active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh dropped to 50 after 14 more patients recovered from the disease, while four new infections pushed the overall tally in the Union Territory to 20,328, officials said on Saturday.

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, while 20,071 patients have recovered till date.

Nearly 3,000 people were tested for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Friday and all the four new cases were detected in Leh, taking the infection tally in the district to 16,775. Kargil had recorded a total of 3,553 cases, the officials said.

Twelve Covid patients were discharged in Leh and two others in Kargil after successful treatment in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases in Ladakh has dropped to 50 with 44 in Leh and six in Kargil, the officials said.

