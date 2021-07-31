Left Menu

Active Covid cases drop to 50 in Ladakh

PTI | Leh | Updated: 31-07-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 13:43 IST
Active Covid cases drop to 50 in Ladakh
  • Country:
  • India

The active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh dropped to 50 after 14 more patients recovered from the disease, while four new infections pushed the overall tally in the Union Territory to 20,328, officials said on Saturday.

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, while 20,071 patients have recovered till date.

Nearly 3,000 people were tested for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Friday and all the four new cases were detected in Leh, taking the infection tally in the district to 16,775. Kargil had recorded a total of 3,553 cases, the officials said.

Twelve Covid patients were discharged in Leh and two others in Kargil after successful treatment in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases in Ladakh has dropped to 50 with 44 in Leh and six in Kargil, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA

International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian modu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021