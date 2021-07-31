COVID-19: Chhattisgarh sees 102 cases, 1 death, 203 recoveries

Left Menu

Chhattisgarhs COVID-19 count rose to 10,02,008 on Saturday with the addition of 102 cases, while the death toll increased by one to reach 13,524, an official said.The recovery count reached 9,86,621 after 50 people were discharged from hospitals and 153 completed home isolation during the day, leaving Chhattisgarh with 1,863 active cases, he said.Raipur reported 12 new cases, taking the caseload to 1,57,678, including 3,138 deaths.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 31-07-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 22:22 IST
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 10,02,008 on Saturday with the addition of 102 cases, while the death toll increased by one to reach 13,524, an official said.

The recovery count reached 9,86,621 after 50 people were discharged from hospitals and 153 completed home isolation during the day, leaving Chhattisgarh with 1,863 active cases, he said.

''Raipur reported 12 new cases, taking the caseload to 1,57,678, including 3,138 deaths. Kanker recorded 11 new cases, among other districts. With 38,644 samples examined on Saturday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 1,13,82,459,'' he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,02,008, new cases 102, death toll 13,524, recovered 9,86,621, active cases 1,863, tests today 38,644, total tests 1,13,82,459.

