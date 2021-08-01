Left Menu

PTI | Carsoncity | Updated: 01-08-2021 01:14 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 01:07 IST
Nevada sets policy on worker virus testing
Under Nevada's mask mandate, state employees who live in substantial or high transmission counties - nearly all of the state - generally must wear a mask while working, the statement noted. Image Credit: Pixabay
Nevada state employees who aren't fully vaccinated for COVID-19 must take weekly virus tests starting Aug. 15.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the testing policy in a statement on Friday. As with other governors who have implemented similar vaccination or testing policies for their states, Sisolak's statement made it clear his intent to nudge workers to get vaccinated.

Vaccination "is the best tool we have to combat this virus and we are committed to making state government a safe and healthy environment for all employees and the public we are charged with serving," he said.

Under Nevada's mask mandate, state employees who live in substantial or high transmission counties - nearly all of the state - generally must wear a mask while working, the statement noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

