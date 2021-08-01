J&K reports 145 coronavirus cases, 1 death

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 145 fresh coronavirus cases and one death Sunday, taking the overall COVID-19 figures to 3,21,607 infections and 4,379 deaths, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 48 were reported from the Jammu division and 97 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Advertisement

They said Srinagar recorded the highest of 32 cases, followed by 25 in Baramulla district.

The number of active cases rose slightly to 1,211 in the union territory, while 3,16,017 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic is now 4,379 as one fresh death was reported in a span of 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said, the number of confirmed Mucormycosis (black fungus) cases in the union territory remained at 35 with no new cases reported since last evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)