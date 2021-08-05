Left Menu

Mexico posts 20,685 new COVID-19 cases, 611 deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 05-08-2021 04:08 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 04:08 IST
Mexico posts 20,685 new COVID-19 cases, 611 deaths
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico's Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 20,685 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, the highest daily jump since late January, and 611 fatalities. The country has recorded a total of 2,901,094 infections and 242,547 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
2
Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-executive chairman: Company filing.

Vodafone Idea board elects non-executive director Himanshu Kapania as non-ex...

 Global
3
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global
4
Olympics-Athletics-Uganda's Chemutai wins women's 3000m steeplechase

Olympics-Athletics-Uganda's Chemutai wins women's 3000m steeplechase

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021