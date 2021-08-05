Top French court approves law requiring COVID health pass for bars, restaurants

France's constitutional court ruled on Thursday that a new law requiring the public to hold a health pass to access bars and restaurants and health workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-September largely complied with the republic's founding charter.

The Constitutional Council however deemed it was unconstitutional to sack a health worker on a short-term contract who refused the mandatory vaccine and to enforce a mandatory quarantine with checks on anyone testing positive.

