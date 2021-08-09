Left Menu

France reports more than 100 new coronavirus patients in ICU wards

At the end of April, at the peak of the third wave, more than 6,000 COVID-19 patients were in ICU. The worsening data follows a sharp increase in the number of daily new infections, driven by the more contagious Delta variant of the virus.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-08-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 21:58 IST
France reports more than 100 new coronavirus patients in ICU wards
  • Country:
  • France

France saw the number of patients in intensive care wards with COVID-19 increase by 111 on Monday, the first time since early April that the tally was over 100, health ministry data showed. The total number in emergency care beds rose to 1,667, following a steady increase from a 2021 low of 859 on July 21. At the end of April, at the peak of the third wave, more than 6,000 COVID-19 patients were in ICU.

The worsening data follows a sharp increase in the number of daily new infections, driven by the more contagious Delta variant of the virus. New infections are back to a seven-day average of more than 22,000 per day, after having fallen to less than 2,000 per day at the end of June. France also reported 68 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals, taking the total to 112,270.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021