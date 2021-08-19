Vietnam reports record 10,654 COVID-19 daily infections

Vietnam's health ministry reported 10,654 COVID-19 infections on Thursday, a daily record increase.

The country is battling its biggest outbreak since the pandemic began, with the majority of its 312,611 cases and 7,150 deaths recorded in the past few months.

