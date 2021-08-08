Vietnam reports record 9,690 coronavirus infections on Sunday
Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 08-08-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 17:39 IST
- Country:
- Vietnam
Vietnam's health ministry reported 9,690 coronavirus infections on Sunday, a record daily increase and up from 7,334 cases on Saturday.
Also Read: Vietnam locks down capital Hanoi for 15 days as cases rise
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vietnam
Advertisement