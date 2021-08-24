Coronavirus: Delhi preparing to tackle third wave, says Satyendar Jain

As Covid-19 cases continue to decline in Delhi, its Health Minister Satyendar Jain assured that the national capital is preparing to tackle the third wave of Covid-19 if it arises. "Delhi government is making full preparations for the third corona wave. We are arranging 37,000 beds, preparing 12,000 oxygen beds etc. Separate preparations are also being made for children," Jain told reporters here.

The second wave of Covid-19 swept across India in April-May this year with corona positive cases breaching the four-lakh mark per day. Several states imposed lockdown to stem the spread of the deadly pathogen. The hospitals in Delhi saw cases spilling out with authorities swinging in action to build make-shift hospital facilities.

Several experts over the past few weeks warned of a third wave looming, expressing concerns that it may affect the children specifically. The National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has warned of a third Covid-19 wave peak in October in its recent report to the Prime Minister's Office.

The NIDM's report quoted the Reuters' opinion survey of 40 experts that forecasted that the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to hit India between July 15 and October 13, 2021. Emphasising the effect of the potential Corona third wave on children, the report said the Indian Academy of Paediatrics found that there is no biological evidence that the current and the new Delta Plus variant will affect children more than adults. The report further said that Lancet COVID-19 Commission India Task Force concluded that there is no current evidence that an anticipated the third wave will target children specifically. However, concerns remain.

"Cases are very less in today's date. The position of the number of individuals being vaccinated is also getting better day by day. All the states are opening schools gradually. In the next few days, the Delhi government will see the situation and then will decide on it," Jain said on re-opening of schools, which have been shut since the pandemic broke out in March 2020. With 17 cases, Delhi on Monday recorded its lowest number of fresh infections this year. The national capital's positivity rate yesterday was reported to be 0.04 per cent, and with 374 active cases, the total cases in Delhi stand at 14,37,334, informed the Delhi Health Department.

For the fourth consecutive day, Delhi had not recorded a single Covid fatality. The cumulative death toll of COVID-19 stands at 25,079. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that, "Markets of Delhi were allowed to function till 8 pm due to COVID-19. In wake of decreasing cases, this restriction will be removed starting Monday (August 24). Now the markets can open as per their normal time." (ANI)

