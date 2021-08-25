COVID-19: Delhi records 35 fresh cases, one fatality

Delhi reported 35 fresh COVID-19 cases and a fatality on Wednesday, according to data shared by the city health department. The national capital was reporting zero death due to the infection for the last five days.

According to a bulletin issued by the department, 86 COVID-19 patients were discharged from city hospitals in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate stands at 0.05 per cent.

Advertisement

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 14,37,550, of which 14,12,081 patients have either recovered, migrated or have been discharged.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 25,080 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent, the bulletin said.

Of 12,036 beds in city hospitals for Covid patients, only 249 are occupied, it added.

The health bulletin said 30 positive cases pertaining to previous weeks were added on the Indian Council for Medical Research’s portal by the Mandoli prison.

Twenty-seven people have succumbed to the disease in this month so far. The cumulative death toll was 25,053 on July 31. The bulletin said that a total of 73,511 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of which 50,930 were RTPCR, TrueNat or CBNAAT tests, while the rest were rapid antigen tests. The national capital reported 39 coronavirus cases, and zero fatalities for the fifth day on the trot on Tuesday.

Delhi recorded 17 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since March 28 last year, and zero death for the fourth day on the trot on Monday, while the positivity rate was 0.04 per cent.

On Sunday, the city reported 24 COVID-19 cases as the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent. On Saturday, the capital had reported 19 coronavirus cases.

The Wednesday bulletin said that there are 389 active cases in Delhi, up from 411 the previous day and 103 of them are under home isolation, a slight decrease from 106 on Tuesday.

The number of containment zones stands at 219, down from 220 a day ago, it said.

Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

The city government has been ramping up health infrastructure to prevent a repeat of the crisis witnessed during the peak of the second wave of coronavirus in April and May.

Steps have been taken to increase the number of hospital beds to accommodate up to 37,000 cases a day and to become self-reliant in terms of oxygen supply.

According to officials, around 160 PSA oxygen generation plants with a total capacity of 148.11 metric tonnes are being installed at various government and private hospitals in the city.

While 66 plants are being installed in Delhi government hospitals, 10 are being set up in central government hospitals and 84 in private healthcare facilities.

According to government data, over 1.26 crore beneficiaries have been administered in the capital since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. Over 35 lakh people have received both doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)