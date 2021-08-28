Philippines posts daily record 19,441 COVID-19 cases - ministry
28-08-2021
The Philippine health ministry reported a record 19,441 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.
In a bulletin, it said confirmed cases rose to more than 1.93 million, while deaths rose by 167 to 33,008.
