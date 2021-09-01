WHO hub in Berlin for pandemic coordination

The World Health Organisation has inaugurated a new “hub” in Berlin meant to better prepare the globe for future pandemics.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday launched the new WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn says it's part of an effort to build “a world safer from upcoming pandemics in the future”. The German government is investing $100 million in the facility.

It aims to promote better information-sharing and analysis, leading to better coordinated decision-making after the patchy global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Michael Ryan, the WHO's emergencies chief, says “the faster we identify new infectious disease risks, the faster we can respond”.

