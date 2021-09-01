Left Menu

Spain reaches goal of fully vaccinating 70% of its population

Spain said on Wednesday 70% of its population had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, fulfilling a goal set by the government for August, while the incidence rate kept the decreasing tendency of the past month after a big surge.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 01-09-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 23:19 IST
Spain reaches goal of fully vaccinating 70% of its population
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain said on Wednesday 70% of its population had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, fulfilling a goal set by the government for August, while the incidence rate kept the decreasing tendency of the past month after a big surge. With over 66 million doses administered, 70.3% of the Spanish population had received by Aug. 31 a complete vaccination programme while 77% had been partially vaccinated, Health Ministry data showed.

"We have achieved it thanks to the strength of the national public service, the effort by health professionals, the work from public agencies and the great awareness from citizens," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted. The average number of cases per 100,000 people in the last 14 days in Spain decreased to 221 on Wednesday from 233 the prior day, according to the Health Ministry, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to over 4.8 million.

But deaths registered in the past seven days grew, totalling 352 on Wednesday's report versus 319 on Tuesday, taking the overall number of fatalities caused by the virus to around 84,500. Health Minister Carolina Darias urged citizens to remain cautious to achieve a lower incidence.

But in a sign of progress, central and regional authorities agreed to increase from 40% to a maximum of 60% the allowed occupancy in outdoor sports facilities, such as soccer stadiums, for the month of September, in a relief to clubs hard-hit by the pandemic's impact.

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021