Eligible people not vaccinated will be deprived of govt facilities in future: Assam minister

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta on Wednesday said people eligible for COVID-19 vaccines not getting jabbed will be deprived of government facilities in future.

Mahanta, while taking stock of the vaccination exercise in Kamrup Rural district, also directed concerned officials to collect information on the basis of electoral rolls and complete the inoculation drive by September end.

Block Level Officers (BLOs), village headmen and ASHA workers will compile data about those eligible for vaccination and prepare a list, he said.

He also said as schools and colleges start to reopen, initiatives should be taken to determine suitable locations for vaccination centres near the educational institutions. A total of 1,76,62,302 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccines in Assam, officials said. The northeastern state reported 11 coronavirus deaths and 573 fresh cases on Wednesday.

