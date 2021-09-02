Left Menu

Bengal reports 679 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more fatalities

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-09-2021 01:45 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 01:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal on Wednesday reported 12 more COVID-19 deaths, which took the toll to 18,459, a health department bulletin said.

The coronavirus caseload in the state mounted to 15,49,283 as 679 more people tested positive for the infection, it said.

Of the fresh fatalities, three each were reported from Nadia and North 24 Parganas and one each from Kolkata, Howrah, South 24 Parganas, Paschim Bardhaman, Bankura and Darjeeling districts, the bulletin said.

At least 681 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,22,023.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 98.24 per cent.

West Bengal now has 8,801 active cases, the bulletin said.

The state has so far conducted over 1.70 crore sample tests for COVID-19, including 38,103 since Tuesday, it added.

At least, 4,39,387 people were inoculated during the day, a state health department official said.

