Left Menu

Norway to start COVID vaccination of children aged 12 years and older

"The government will not proceed with a reopening at this time," Solberg said. Some 72% of all Norwegians have now received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 57% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the Institute of Public Health.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 15:59 IST
Norway to start COVID vaccination of children aged 12 years and older

Norway will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 12 to 15, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Thursday.

Only the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is so far recommended for this age group, the Institute of Public Health said. For the time being, only a first dose will be offered, while a decision on whether to offer a second dose will be made at a later time, Solberg said.

The country is currently seeing a rapid rise in infections, particularly among the young, and will postpone a further relaxation of social restrictions for the time being. "The government will not proceed with a reopening at this time," Solberg said.

Some 72% of all Norwegians have now received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 57% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the Institute of Public Health.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
4
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021