Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal diagnosed with Stevens-Johnson syndrome, admitted in AIIMS

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bihar state president Sanjay Jaiswal has been admitted to Patna AIIMS after being diagnosed with a rare disease Stevens-Johnson syndrome.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 02-09-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 19:34 IST

Bihar BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bihar state president Sanjay Jaiswal has been admitted to Patna AIIMS after being diagnosed with a rare disease Stevens-Johnson syndrome. Jaiswal took to the social media platform Facebook on Thursday to inform about his health.

The Bihar BJP president informed that he will remain admitted in AIIMS Patna for the next seven days. In the meantime, he won't meet anyone. Jaiswal in the video message said, "I developed a fever in Kolkata on August 25. Since I am the chairman of the Water Resources Committee. So, I finished work in Kolkata and Guwahati and reached Patna."

"The syndrome affects the eyes, nose, ears, and intestine of a human body. I cannot meet anyone even if I want to. I will be admitted to Patna AIIMS for about a week and will see what to do next," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

