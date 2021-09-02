Left Menu

Raj govt making every effort to make state TB-free by 2025: Health minister

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-09-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 20:37 IST
Rajasthan government is making every effort to make the state TB-free by 2025, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Thursday.

Health camps will be organised in the state in November and Tuberculosis (TB) patients will be identified after conducting extensive tests, he said.

Sharma was attending a programme to give impetus to the “Nishay Poshan Yojana” campaign under the chairmanship of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Health ministers and senior officials of all the states of the country were present in the programme organised under the National Tuberculosis Eradication Programme.

Sharma said the state government is making continuous efforts to increase the accessibility of health services to the common man. In the same sequence, special health camps will be organised at the panchayat headquarters of the state in November.

He said, TB testing would be made available in the camps along with other tests.

It would speed up the process of identification of TB patients and ensure timely treatment, he added.

