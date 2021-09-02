NHA to conduct 'Open House' on NDHM for affordable, accessible health coverage for all

To deliberate the development of different digital public goods under the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM), the National Health Authority (NHA) would hold an Open House discussion on Monday, September 6, 2021. Functional from 3 pm to 5 pm, the Open House would enable a conversation on the key questions raised in the papers.

It is one of the government's flagship missions, aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of digitally enabled, affordable and accessible health coverage for all. "The Open House will have a virtual discussion to facilitate a participative and transparent discussion between NHA and stakeholders", an official informed.

Earlier, NHA published three consultation papers on various NDHM building blocks - the Health Facility Registry (HFR), Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR), and Unified Health Interface (UHI), and has invited comments, feedback and suggestions from the stakeholders. Following the publication of each paper, a public webinar was also conducted to explain the specific policy and technical and functional aspects on which consultation was sought.

NHA requests all stakeholders to actively participate in the discussion. Since the pilot in August 2020, NHA has conducted several live consultations in the past with stakeholders and citizens alike to ensure that NDHM is built in an inclusive and participatory manner.

These consultations are part of extensive research, development, public and stakeholder engagement in the run-up to NDHM's National Rollout. This Open House will not only enable participants to lend their voice to the development of the digital health ecosystem in the country but also facilitate conversations between the public and the government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)