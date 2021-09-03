Left Menu

Vietnam's biggest city proposes Sept 15 economic restart after lockdown

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 03-09-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 11:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Vietnam's coronavirus epicenter Ho Chi Minh City is proposing to resume its economic activities from Sept. 15 after a strict lockdown, in a shift from its "Zero-COVID-19" containment strategy, according to a draft proposal from the city.

The city of 9 million people is targeting the full vaccination of its citizens by the end of this year, according to the draft seen by Reuters, which has yet to be endorsed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

