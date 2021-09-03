Vietnam's biggest city proposes Sept 15 economic restart after lockdown

Vietnam's coronavirus epicenter Ho Chi Minh City is proposing to resume its economic activities from Sept. 15 after a strict lockdown, in a shift from its "Zero-COVID-19" containment strategy, according to a draft proposal from the city.

The city of 9 million people is targeting the full vaccination of its citizens by the end of this year, according to the draft seen by Reuters, which has yet to be endorsed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)