Singapore to hold off on further reopening measures - minister

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 03-09-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 16:28 IST
Singapore will hold off on further steps to reopen the country while it monitors an increase in daily coronavirus cases, but sees no need to consider re-imposing heightened restrictions, a senior official said on Friday.

Singapore had sufficient vaccine coverage to protect its citizens and the country was becoming more resilient in living with the virus, Lawrence Wong, finance minister and co-chair of government coronavirus taskforce told a news conference.

Wong said a tightened posture would only be taken as a last resort to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed.

